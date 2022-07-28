Iga Swiatek - Gabriela Lee
I. Swiatek contre G. Lee | BNP Paribas Poland Open
Simples féminins | Tour 2 | 28.07.2022 | Center Court
Terminé
I. Swiatek (1)
6
6
G. Lee
3
2
Publicité
Ad
PRÉSENTATION
IgaSwiatek
Pologne
- Classement WTA1
- points WTA8336
- Age21
- Taille1.76m
- Poids-
GabrielaLee
Roumanie
- Classement WTA146
- points WTA427
- Age26
- Taille-
- Poids-
Statistiques
Derniers matches
I. Swiatek
G. Lee
Autres matches
Publicité
Ad
Classement
|Joueurs
|Pts
|1
|8336
|2
|4476
|3
|4190
|4
|4030
|5
|4010