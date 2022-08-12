Karolína Plíšková - Zheng Qinwen

K. Plíšková contre Q. Zheng | Toronto
Simples féminins | Quart de finale | 13.08.2022 | Centre Court
Programmé
K. Plíšková (14)
K. Plíšková (14)
Q. Zheng
Q. Zheng
13/08
PRÉSENTATION

Karolína-Plíšková-headshot
KarolínaPlíšková
République tchèque
République tchèque
  • Classement WTA14
  • points WTA2532
  • Age30
  • Taille1.86m
  • Poids-
Qinwen-Zheng-headshot
QinwenZheng
Chine
Chine
  • Classement WTA51
  • points WTA1103
  • Age19
  • Taille-
  • Poids-

Statistiques

Derniers matches

K. Plíšková

Q. Zheng

MATCH EN DIRECT : Karolína Plíšková contre Zheng Qinwen

WTA Toronto - 13 août 2022

Suivez le match de tennis du tournoi de WTA Toronto entre Karolína Plíšková et Zheng Qinwen en direct sur Eurosport. Le match commence à 01:00 le 13 août 2022.

Retrouvez tous les Résultats de WTA Toronto et les temps forts des matches grâce à notre couverture tennis en direct.

Les fans peuvent retrouver les dernières informations de tennis, les interviews, les analyses de nos experts et les vidéos. Suivez tous les tournois de tennis les plus importants de la saison, notamment Roland-Garros et l'US Open. Suivez Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Iga Swiatek et tous les meilleurs joueurs de tennis du moment. Regardez vos joueurs préférés se défier.

