Karolína Plíšková - Zheng Qinwen
K. Plíšková contre Q. Zheng | Toronto
Simples féminins | Quart de finale | 13.08.2022 | Centre Court
Programmé
K. Plíšková (14)
Q. Zheng
13/08
PRÉSENTATION
KarolínaPlíšková
République tchèque
- Classement WTA14
- points WTA2532
- Age30
- Taille1.86m
- Poids-
QinwenZheng
Chine
- Classement WTA51
- points WTA1103
- Age19
- Taille-
- Poids-
Statistiques
Derniers matches
K. Plíšková
Q. Zheng
Autres matches
Classement
|Joueurs
|Pts
|1
|8396
|2
|4476
|3
|4190
|4
|4190
|5
|4010