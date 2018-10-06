Yann Ehrlacher has lost his fourth place – and potentially vital points in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO – after race officials declared he jumped the start at the Wuhan International Circuit today.

Erhlacher made rapid progress from the line in Race 1 at WTCR Race of China-Wuhan but his determined drive – he held Gordon Shedden at bay for several laps in their battle for third – would ultimately end in frustration for the French youngster.



With the 30-second penalty applied, Ehrlacher slips to P18 in the final classification, while his misfortune enabled Denis Dupont to claim P10 as the final point-scorer.

The post Penalty blow for WTCR’s Ehrlacher appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO.