Esteban Guerrieri will head to Honda’s home race in Japan later this month still in the mix to win the inaugural WTCR – World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO.

Guerrieri scored a weekend-best fourth place in Race 3 at WTCR Race of China-Wuhan, holding off Nathanaël Berthon by 0.3s despite his ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport Civic Type R TCR being hampered by a broken exhaust.



“Fourth is a good way to finish what’s been a tough weekend,” said Guerrieri afterwards. “The car has got better and better in every session and this is a good result for the whole team for the work they’ve done.



“I made a great start, got a push at Turn One and had to go off the track. I gained two positions and was told by race control to give them back, which I think was okay.



“Then towards the end I had a broken exhaust, which was costing me power and meant I had to defend really hard, so I’m pleased with the result.”

The post Fighting fourth keeps Guerrieri firmly in the WTCR title mix appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO.