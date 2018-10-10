FIA WTCR
Fighting fourth keeps Guerrieri firmly in the WTCR title mix
Esteban Guerrieri will head to Honda’s home race in Japan later this month still in the mix to win the inaugural WTCR – World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO.
Guerrieri scored a weekend-best fourth place in Race 3 at WTCR Race of China-Wuhan, holding off Nathanaël Berthon by 0.3s despite his ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport Civic Type R TCR being hampered by a broken exhaust.
“Fourth is a good way to finish what’s been a tough weekend,” said Guerrieri afterwards. “The car has got better and better in every session and this is a good result for the whole team for the work they’ve done.
“I made a great start, got a push at Turn One and had to go off the track. I gained two positions and was told by race control to give them back, which I think was okay.
“Then towards the end I had a broken exhaust, which was costing me power and meant I had to defend really hard, so I’m pleased with the result.”
