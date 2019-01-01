FIA WTCR

L’année à venir en WTCR

L’année à venir en WTCR
Par FIA WTCR

Hier à 09:00Mis à jour il y a 16 minutes

Eurosport Player: Suivez la compétition en live vidéo

Voir sur Eurosport

La très attendue deuxième saison du WTCR - FIA World Touring Car Cup présenté par OSCARO s'élancera début avril pour un total de 30 courses. Voici un rappel du calendrier 2019.

Manches 1-3: WTCR Race of Morocco, Circuit Moulay El Hassan, Marrakech (5-7 avril)

Manches 4-6: WTCR Race of Hungary, Hungaroring (26-28 avril)

Manches 7-9: WTCR Race of Slovakia, Slovakia Ring (10-12 mai)

Manches 10-12: WTCR Race of Netherlands, Zandvoort (17-19 mai)

Manches 13-15: WTCR Race of Germany, Nürburgring Nordschleife (20-22 juin)

Manches 16-18: WTCR Race of Portugal, Vila Real (5-7 juillet)

Manches 19-21: WTCR Race of China, Ningbo (13-15 septembre)

Manches 22-24: WTCR Race of Japan, Suzuka (25-27 octobre)

Manches 25-27: WTCR Race of Macau, Circuito da Guia (14-17 novembre)

Manches 28-30: WTCR Race of Malaysia, Sepang (Dates à confirmer)

The post L’année à venir en WTCR appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO.

0Lire et réagir
0Lire et réagir
Contenus sponsorisés
Vidéos à ne pas manquer

Vidéo - Un selfie à 43 Grands Chelems : Federer et Serena ont immortalisé leur grande première

00:31
Vidéos populaires
Serena et Federer : "C'est peut-être le pinacle de notre carrière"
25 977 vues18 h
Un set d'échauffement, puis le récital : Federer n'a fait qu'une bouchée de Tiafoe
25 382 vues22 h
Recommandé pour vous