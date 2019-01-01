L’année à venir en WTCR

La très attendue deuxième saison du WTCR - FIA World Touring Car Cup présenté par OSCARO s'élancera début avril pour un total de 30 courses. Voici un rappel du calendrier 2019.

Manches 1-3: WTCR Race of Morocco, Circuit Moulay El Hassan, Marrakech (5-7 avril)



Manches 4-6: WTCR Race of Hungary, Hungaroring (26-28 avril)



Manches 7-9: WTCR Race of Slovakia, Slovakia Ring (10-12 mai)



Manches 10-12: WTCR Race of Netherlands, Zandvoort (17-19 mai)



Manches 13-15: WTCR Race of Germany, Nürburgring Nordschleife (20-22 juin)



Manches 16-18: WTCR Race of Portugal, Vila Real (5-7 juillet)



Manches 19-21: WTCR Race of China, Ningbo (13-15 septembre)



Manches 22-24: WTCR Race of Japan, Suzuka (25-27 octobre)



Manches 25-27: WTCR Race of Macau, Circuito da Guia (14-17 novembre)



Manches 28-30: WTCR Race of Malaysia, Sepang (Dates à confirmer)

