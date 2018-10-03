WTCR leader Tarquini: title battle will go down to final corner of the season

The top three drivers in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO heading to Wuhan this week expect several rivals to join the title race with current leader Gabriele Tarquini predicting nothing will be decided until the final corner of the season.

Tarquini starts WTCR Race of China-Wuhan (5-7 October) leading Thed Björk by eight points with Yvan Muller one point further back, such is the intensity of the championship tussle.



Speaking following his second place in Race 3 at WTCR Race of China-Ningbo last weekend, Tarquini dismissed suggestions that the title battle will be a three-horse race between he, Björk and Muller.



“It’s nine possibilities [remaining] to score a lot of points, more than 80 per weekend,” said the BRC Racing Hyundai driver. “But it is not only three to play for the title. Some others can re-join us and play very hard until the last corner of the last race.”



Björk, the FIA World Touring Car champion from 2017, shot firmly into title contention with his Ningbo win double. He’s expecting a wide-open battle for the championship: “It was really good for me to catch up. Even though Gabriele and I are close, other people will catch us up. It will maybe be hard to stay in that breakaway group, it will close up.”



Muller, who partners Björk in the Hyundai-powered YMR team, said: “Many other cars will lose weight for Wuhan, so we will struggle a lot. That’s the first thing. Then if you look at the whole season, everything can happen – everything. It can be that even another one can win the championship other than us three.”

