La WTCR Race of Germany doit lancer la saison du WTCR - FIA World Touring Car Cup 2021 sur le légendaire tracé de 25.378 km de la Nürburgring Nordschleife du 3 au 5 juin.
Voici les horaires provisoires :
Jeudi 3 juin :
Essais libres 1 : 14h30-15h10
Essais libres 2 : 19h00-19h40
Vendredi 4 juin :
Qualifications : 14h05-14h45
Samedi 5 juin :
Course 1 : 09h00 (3 tours)
Course 2 : 10h20 (3 tours)
La WTCR Race of Germany fait partie du week-end des ADAC Total 24h-Rennen. Cliquezicipour les horaires complets de l'événement.
