WTCR Vernay goes for win treble

Jean-Karl Vernay will be chasing a third win in as many TCR events when he makes his debut at WTCR Race of Portugal from 22-24 June.

The Audi Sport Leopard Lukoil Team driver won WTCR Race of Netherlands at Zandvoort and then triumphed in the TCR Europe/Benelux event at Spa-Francorchamps.



But while the Frenchman is a Vila Real rookie, he comes with a strong pedigree racing on street tracks and is full of confidence following recent success.



“It’s always better to spend more time in the car, continue discovering the car, continue improving the car, continue discovering myself with Audi,” said Vernay, a double winner in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO. “For the confidence [the results are obviously good].”



Of his plan to make up for his lack of Vila Real knowledge, Vernay said: “I watched a lot of videos and I made the lap record in Macau in F3 when I was a rookie so I can adapt myself quickly. For sure we’re going to have a good car.”

