Why two days at Vila Real is not enough for WTCR ace Michelisz

Norbert Michelisz has revealed that he always wants the Vila Real weekend to continue when the final chequered flag of the event brings racing to a close.

BRC Racing Team driver Michelisz is a winner at the challenging Portuguese street track but admits it’s a tough layout to master.



“I like the circuit because it’s exciting to drive,” said the Hungarian, a frontrunner in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO. “You have some circuits that after two or three laps you already have the rhythm but this is a track where you need the whole race weekend to get settled.



“It’s always a case that when you finish the weekend you want it to start again. You just have the confidence level right with the circuit at that point and this makes it so difficult.”



Michelisz will be effectively starting from scratch when WTCR OSCARO track action begins with Free Practice on Saturday morning having not sat in his Hyundai i30 N TCR since WTCR Race of Zandvoort a month ago.



“To be honest I was most of the time at home taking care of [daughters] Mira and Emma with my wife Johanna, it’s one of the most beautiful periods of my life and I wanted to enjoy it. I was not driving at all but I take great energy from this to be ready for the weekend.”

